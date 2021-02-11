Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute

Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year
Amazon.com Inc has mounted a legal challenge against its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale in Supreme Court, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, marking the U.S. firm's latest effort to block the deal.
Amazon.com Inc has mounted a legal challenge against its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale in Supreme Court, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, marking the U.S. firm's latest effort to block the deal.
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy
A New Delhi court this week dealt a blow to the U.S. firm by revoking a previous court decision that effectively blocked the deal, and Amazon has filed an appeal against it in the Supreme Court in the capital city, the two sources said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.