Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totalling 200 million euros ($225 million) on US tech giants Amazon and Apple on Tuesday for restrictions which penalised sellers of Apple and Beats products.

It ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and Amazon 68.7 million euros over a deal which had "barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.in, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.