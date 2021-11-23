Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Amazon, Apple hit with 200 mn euro antitrust fine in Italy

Amazon, Apple hit with 200 mn euro antitrust fine in Italy

The antitrust agency imposed fines for restrictions which penalised sellers of Apple and Beats products
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST AFP

  • Italy's antitrust agency ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and Amazon 68.7 million euros.

Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totalling 200 million euros ($225 million) on US tech giants Amazon and Apple on Tuesday for restrictions which penalised sellers of Apple and Beats products.

It ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and Amazon 68.7 million euros over a deal which had "barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.in, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

