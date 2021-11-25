Amazon, Asian Paints and Tata Tea lead Kantar’s purposeful brands ranking

The covid-19 pandemic has magnified the need for brands to do more than focus on profits alone, according to findings of the report. As India opens up, business and consumers are once again looking toward the future. Brands will need to articulate more unique visions of how exactly they plan to shape this future for the better, it said. This is especially true as brands are being judged by consumers on the political and social stands they take—though these can also draw criticism.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}