Amazon asks Sebi to wait for SIAC order

Amazon has written five letters to Sebi, urging the regulator to stall the RIL-Future deal. In order to assist Sebi with the legal position on the validity of SIAC’s interim award, Amazon has obtained legal opinions from Dipak Misra (former chief justice of India) and Ajit Prakash Shah (former chief justice, high court of Delhi and former chairman, Law Commission of India). “The order passed by the emergency arbitrator remains valid and enforceable…and its sanctity cannot be ignored by any stretch of imagination," says Misra, as per Amazon’s letter.