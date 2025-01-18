Amazon is laying off around 200 employees in its Fashion and Fitness group in the US, according to a Business Insider report. The company confirmed the layoffs, which primarily impacted employees based in San Diego, a group also known internally as F2. This decision follows a restructuring effort to optimize team structures for better innovation and customer focus.

"We're always looking at our team structures to ensure we're best set up to move fast as we innovate for customers," an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement. “We've adjusted parts of our North America Stores team because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities. As part of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transition.”

The layoff decision is not connected to the discontinuation of its “Try Before You Buy” program, which allowed customers to try on clothing and footwear before making a purchase.

The Try Before You Buy service, launched in 2018, was shuttered earlier this month. However, Amazon clarified that the program’s closure and the job cuts are separate.

Amazon’s Fashion and Fitness group is responsible for curating and marketing apparel, footwear, accessories, and fitness equipment. The company continues to explore ways to expand its apparel and fashion categories, despite the challenges of customers often preferring to try items before purchasing. The layoffs signal ongoing adjustments as Amazon evaluates how to better serve customers in this competitive market.

