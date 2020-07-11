NEW DELHI: E-commerce giant Amazon has backtracked on an email sent to employees in the US, asking them to delete the Chinese short-video app TikTok from their phones. The email was obtained by The New York Times but the company issued a statement to the publication later saying, "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

The earlier email asked employees to remove the app citing "security risks" and said they will have to delete the app to retain access to their Amazon emails on the their phones. Employees could still access the emails from desktop and laptop browsers.

Chinese short video platform TikTok has run into trouble with the US and Indian governments and Amazon’s email has added to the controversy. It was among the 59 Chinese apps banned by India, which also included Helo and Vigo Video, two other apps owned by Bytedance, the company that owns TikTok.

On Friday, the Indian government reportedly asked 79 questions off the companies whose apps were banned. The government has given them till 22 July to respond to the questions, failing which the ban would become permanent.

Following the ban by New Delhi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told Fox News that the White House has also been considering banning the app.

On its part, Bytedance has been distancing itself from China. Reports indicate that the company is pulling out of Hong Kong, which recently came under a new national security law by the Chinese government. "In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong, a TikTok spokesperson told Techcrunch.

