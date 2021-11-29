Amazon builds out network to speed delivery, handle holiday crunch

Amazon has encouraged customers to shop early this year due to the supply-chain issues, and company executives have said they are “ready to deliver" and have been preparing for the holidays since the start of the year. As of mid-November, more than 98% of parcels that arrived at Amazon’s delivery centers, which typically are in close proximity to packages’ final destinations, were being delivered the next day, according to estimates from research firm ShipMatrix Inc. At the same time, some items like household products and sporting goods were showing delivery windows of a few days, ShipMatrix said, emphasizing Amazon’s message to shop early.