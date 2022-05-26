Amazon can’t get out of big tech’s meeting hell

Shareholder resolutions generally face long odds, as large institutional investors tend to throw their support behind management. And Amazon is hardly alone among big techs as a growing target for activism. Facebook-parent Meta Platforms had 12 such resolutions on the proxy for its own annual meeting on Wednesday compared with six the year before. And Google-parent Alphabet will face 17 at its annual meeting next week, compared with eight the year before. Courteney Keatinge of shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis says Amazon, Alphabet and Meta have the most shareholder proposals on their proxies of any company this year; next highest is Johnson & Johnson with 10 such proposals.