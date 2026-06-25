Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, announces investment of $48 billion in India from 2026-2030

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi and reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India. He announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.

This new investment is in addition to the $35 billion in funding it announced last year, bringing the e-commerce firm's investment in the country to $48 billion through 2030.

"Shared that we're investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure," Jassy said in a post on social media platform X.

The $13 billion investment will support AI and cloud infrastructure across the Mumbai and Hyderabad regions, “giving startups, enterprises and government organizations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally,” the company said in a statement.

The company said, “Both AWS Regions enable customers to securely store their data within India and give them access to the world’s most advanced AI and cloud technology including high-performance Trainium chips and AWS’s leading inference engine Amazon Bedrock.”

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010-2030 currently stand at over $88 billion.

‘Inspired by PM Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Jassy Jassy thanked PM Modi for his leadership and highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses, including ecommerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment, among others.

He noted that the company's India business is on a strong growth trajectory with strong customer demand, especially in its e-commerce and AWS business.

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses,” Jassy said.

As we grow Amazon in India, Jassy said, “our business priorities continue to align with India’s priorities of democratizing access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports.”

Amazon is investing over $48 billion over the next five years to meet strong demand across our business in India and help the country achieve these priorities. “We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story,” he said.

Major US tech firms have invested billions of dollars in India, underscoring the country's emergence as a strategic hub for cloud, AI and deep‑tech growth.

Microsoft has pledged a $17.5 billion investment in India for AI and cloud infrastructure, while Google has committed $15 billion over the next five years to build AI data centers.