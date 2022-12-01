Amazon CEO says he doesn’t regret hiring spree as company starts layoffs

“This year we had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as having hired aggressively over the last several years," Mr. Jassy said at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit in New York City on Wednesday. The company’s goal has been to go through its businesses “thoughtfully but thoroughly" and avoid compromising on “key long-term" bets, the chief executive said.

