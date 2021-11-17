Amazon  charts  plan to defend CCI nod

The SIAC ruling, which is kept private so far, reads, “...significant emphasis has also been placed by FRL on various filings made by Amazon before the CCI, particularly two responses filed by Amazon on 15 November 2019....The proceedings before the CCI were concerned with public policy issues, particularly on whether or not the transaction would cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition in the relevant market in India...Considering the context of Amazon’s submissions before the CCI...the tribunal considers that FRL has not established that Amazon has been speaking inconsistently before the CCI and in this arbitration. In the circumstances, the tribunal does not accept FRL’s contentions. What Amazon has acquired in the present case are negative and protective rights. They do not amount to control."