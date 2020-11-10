Amazon claims Future hid facts from investors

On 29 August, Future Group, whose subsidiary, Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, has Amazon as a 49% stakeholder, announced a deal valued at ₹24,713 crore to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics business to RIL’s retail subsidiary. Through its stake in FCPL, Amazon indirectly owns around 5% in FRL. On 5 October, Amazon initiated arbitration proceedings before SIAC against the Future Group promoters—FCPL and FRL—and sought emergency relief with respect to the transaction with RIL. Amazon has alleged that by entering the deal with RIL, Future Group has violated the key non-compete clauses mentioned in the agreement signed in August 2019 between Amazon and Future Group as a part of the FCPL deal. On 25 October, SIAC passed an interim award in favour of Amazon and noted that FRL did not have the consent from FCPL and, consequently, from Amazon, and accordingly, the board of FRL could not have approved the transaction with RIL.