Amazon closes health clinic deal in bet on physicians for healthcare growth
- E-commerce company struck $3.9 billion deal for One Medical as CVS, Walgreens also forge expansions based on clinicians.
Amazon.com Inc. closed a $3.9 billion deal to acquire an operator of primary-care clinics, joining an array of companies betting on physicians and medical services to broaden their reach in healthcare.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×