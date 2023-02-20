Amazon corporate workers face pay reduction after shares slip

At a recent all-hands meeting at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy addressed the situation, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by the Journal. “I know that this is and feels like a really difficult time. We have a very uncertain economy, we just had to say goodbye to 18,000 of our teammates, the market is in a funky spot," he said, adding that Amazon and other companies have seen an impact on their stock prices. “The result is compensations are impacted. And that is difficult. All of that is difficult. But I am quite optimistic that we have the chance to emerge from this challenging time in a relatively stronger position than we entered it."