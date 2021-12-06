Amazon could be a late holiday bloomer

Still, concerns about Amazon’s vital holiday season have weighed on the stock, which is down more than 8% since the start of the Thanksgiving week compared with a 3% drop for the S&P 500 in that time. The pandemic gave many other retailers a chance to step up their online game. Shopify, which helps power the e-commerce services of many of those competitors, reported $6.3 billion in sales by its merchants for the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period—a 23% jump from last year. Amazon’s own holiday sales release for the period was characteristically free of useful data; the company only said Black Friday and Cyber Monday were “record-breaking." Truist analyst Youssef Squali projects that Amazon will lose about 1 percentage point of share of e-commerce sales volume this holiday season.