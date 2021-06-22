Amazon could be forced to sell logistics business under proposed bill

Jayapal’s bill was introduced on June 11 and will be considered on Wednesday by the Judiciary Committee along with five other bipartisan antitrust reform bills, with votes to advance the measures to the House floor expected this week. There’s no Senate companion for the legislation, and support in that chamber is unclear, clouding its prospects. While the bill may never become law, it’s the clearest indication yet how lawmakers are gunning to rein in the market power of Amazon, where U.S. shoppers will spend $386 billion this year and which captures 41 cents of every dollar spent online, according to EMarketer Inc. Amazon’s promise of fast delivery helped it become the dominant online retailer in the U.S.