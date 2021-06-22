Amazon could use less Prime time

Amazon has been working overtime to improve its image. It even took the rare step last week of admitting to the growing problem of fake product reviews on its pages—a sore spot among customers and many of its third-party merchants. The company is also still dealing with the fallout of a failed unionization drive at one of its large fulfillment centers in Alabama in April, with outgoing Chief Executive Jeff Bezos using his final annual letter to set a goal of making Amazon “Earth’s Best Employer." Nonetheless, online petitions asking Earth’s Richest Human to not return to the planet following his jaunt into space next month have reportedly garnered more than 60,000 signatures. Cheap smart speakers don’t buy as much goodwill as they used to.