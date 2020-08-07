Online retailer Amazon and D-Mart have emerged as winners in a report based on customer experience scores by the data, insights and consulting firm Kantar. Amazon has been ranked first in general retail and fashion retail segments while D-mart has grabbed the top slot in the grocery category in terms of customer experience scores, according to the Kantar CX 2020 report.

Flipkart was second in both general retail and fashion retail segments after Amazon. D-Mart and Myntra were at third place in general retail and fashion retail categories.

"Amazon was rated the top retailer in two sectors out of the three covered. DMart emerged as the winner in the grocery sector. While Flipkart figures in the top 3 in all sectors," it said.

The study was conducted in early 2020 for three retail sectors - grocery, fashion and general retail. It surveyed 6,068 retail customers in India.

According to Kantar, the new CX study released on Thursday is the only sector-specific index that assesses retailers based on a unique combination of their customer experience scores.

"In addition, the study identifies each retailer’s Experience Gap – which quantifies the difference between their Brand Promise and the actual customer experience delivered," it said.

Commenting on the report Domain Lead for CX and Commerce, Kantar South Asia Sushmita Balasubramaniam said several changes at economical and social level have happened as COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding, which has resulted in change in purchases decision as well.

“Our CX study reveals that for many retailers, there is a huge gap between the brand promise and customer experience. The retailers who emerge as leaders are those who have delivered a superior customer experience that is matched with a strong brand promise thus giving them a distinctive ‘Experience Advantage’ over their competition."

