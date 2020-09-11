Amazon deal talks speculative, says RIL

Some analysts are, however, sceptical about the possibility of the deal. “A transaction of such nature will adversely impact Amazon’s ambitions for India, which remains one of its most important markets," said a senior analyst with a leading brokerage. “Given the current regulation around foreign direct investment, Amazon will continue to remain the junior partner in the business, and it will no longer have a free hand in competing with JioMart in the online space," he said. “Amazon has invested heavily in growing its India business, and giving up when it is already on top does not make sense."