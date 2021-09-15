Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon, Deliveroo tie-up to offer Prime members free food delivery

Amazon, Deliveroo tie-up to offer Prime members free food delivery

Premium
Amazon is offering its Prime members in the UK and Ireland access to Deliveroo Plus for one year
1 min read . 05:28 AM IST Bloomberg

Amazon backed Deliveroo when it was a startup, and had a stake of about 12% after the food delivery company’s stock-market debut earlier this year

Amazon.com Inc. is offering its Prime members in the UK and Ireland access to Deliveroo Plus for one year, deepening its tie-up with the British company beyond its financial investment.

Amazon.com Inc. is offering its Prime members in the UK and Ireland access to Deliveroo Plus for one year, deepening its tie-up with the British company beyond its financial investment.

Prime customers will get free delivery on food orders over 25 pounds ($35), the companies said in a statement Wednesday. Deliveroo, headquartered in London, says the arrangement will help it attract new customers and deepen the loyalty of existing users.

Prime customers will get free delivery on food orders over 25 pounds ($35), the companies said in a statement Wednesday. Deliveroo, headquartered in London, says the arrangement will help it attract new customers and deepen the loyalty of existing users.

Seattle-based Amazon-backed Deliveroo when it was a startup, and had a stake of about 12% after the food delivery company’s stock-market debut earlier this year.

Deliveroo also recently hired former Amazon executive Devesh Mishra to be chief product and technology officer. The company reported a surge in revenue and orders in the first half of this year as people kept up orders even as the economy reopened.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

