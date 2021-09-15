Amazon, Deliveroo tie-up to offer Prime members free food delivery

Amazon, Deliveroo tie-up to offer Prime members free food delivery1 min read . 05:28 AM IST
Amazon backed Deliveroo when it was a startup, and had a stake of about 12% after the food delivery company’s stock-market debut earlier this year
Amazon.com Inc. is offering its Prime members in the UK and Ireland access to Deliveroo Plus for one year, deepening its tie-up with the British company beyond its financial investment.
Prime customers will get free delivery on food orders over 25 pounds ($35), the companies said in a statement Wednesday. Deliveroo, headquartered in London, says the arrangement will help it attract new customers and deepen the loyalty of existing users.
Seattle-based Amazon-backed Deliveroo when it was a startup, and had a stake of about 12% after the food delivery company’s stock-market debut earlier this year.
Deliveroo also recently hired former Amazon executive Devesh Mishra to be chief product and technology officer. The company reported a surge in revenue and orders in the first half of this year as people kept up orders even as the economy reopened.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
