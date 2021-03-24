Amazon delivery personnel look to go on strike

Delivery personnel of e-commerce major Amazon India across major cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi and national capital region, are looking to go on a 24-hour strike in the coming days, demanding to reinstate their earlier delivery fee and provide insurance claim to all gig workers.

This is an extension to the protest which took place in Pune last week, after Amazon India introduced a delivery fee regime for all delivery partners pan-India, on March 15.

According to trade union Indian Federation of App-based Transport (IFAT) workers, it has held discussions with several delivery partners, over the last three days, across these major cities, to understand their grievances. Close to 10,000-25,000 delivery personnels are expected to go on strike, across these cities, being planned for the upcoming days.

“We have learnt that on 15 March, Amazon India had issued a new policy saying that delivery personnel will now earn ₹10 on delivering small packages and ₹15 for deliveries made through tempos. Based on our deliberations with these personnel, we learnt that the staff earlier would make ₹35 on deliveries. Before the lockdowns last year, the staff was able to make around ₹20,000 per month but that has now gone down to ₹10,000," said Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, at Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT).

Recently, Amazon India also set an incentive fee for delivery personnels, to perform a know-your-customer (KYC) for a consumer’s Amazon Pay wallet.

An Amazon India spokesperson said hat IFAT hasn’t directly reached out to the company yet and claims that there hasn’t been any disruption in deliveries.

Amazon India also said it will look into the demands of its delivery fleet and has been holding talks with partners on the ground.

“There are no disruptions in any of our delivery operations, and our partners continue to work with us to deliver on time to Amazon customers across the country. We place enormous value in having regular conversations with our partners," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

“We have to go to every person’s door to deliver the parcel or else the customers complain to the company. If we do not deliver the parcel on time, we have to work overtime and deliver the parcel. New delivery persons get ₹10,000 per month with many conditions imposed by the company," IFAT said in a release on Wednesday quoting a delivery person.

Demands laid down by IFAT for Amazon India now, include that parcels delivered through vans should be charged ₹70- ₹80 per parcel, while small parcels should be charged ₹20 per parcel, while also factoring in the increase in petrol prices.

For local store owners, delivering parcels under Amazon's I Have Space (IHS) programme, Amazon India should pay ₹25 per parcel, and provide insurance to all its delivery personnel, including those as a part of the IHS network.

“Amazon has to provide clarity on insurance benefits to partners. These gig worker companies cannot change policies for different employees, based on their own whims and fancies. If they claim they have provided insurance to delivery staff then why don’t they provide a soft copy. Through our movement, what we are asking is a clear communication and standardisation of social security benefits to all their delivery personnel, as the government has recommended," said Salauddin while speaking to Mint.

Currently, Amazon does not provide insurance benefits for personnel under the IHS programme, but claims to offer subsidies, in case a partner chooses to directly purchase insurance. Now, in a response to Mint, Amazon India claims that it will be extending this benefit to IHS personnels as well.

“All associates across the Amazon owned delivery network, Delivery Service Partner network and Amazon Flex program are covered under different insurance programs. We are working towards extending the insurance benefits to our IHS partners as well. Additionally, KYC is completely optional and associates can choose to earn more with this incentive," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

Amazon India further claims that it has been working to further improve the partner experience with IHS stores, and recent changes in routing technology has enabled these partners to deliver more packages in the same time, hence giving them an opportunity to earn more.

“We continue to offer additional earning opportunities that in total enables thousands of partners to have efficient ways to earn more than they previously did with Amazon," said the spokesperson.

