Amazon delivery personnel look to go on strike

“We have learnt that on 15 March, Amazon India had issued a new policy saying that delivery personnel will now earn ₹10 on delivering small packages and ₹15 for deliveries made through tempos. Based on our deliberations with these personnel, we learnt that the staff earlier would make ₹35 on deliveries. Before the lockdowns last year, the staff was able to make around ₹20,000 per month but that has now gone down to ₹10,000," said Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, at Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT).

