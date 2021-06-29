Amazon demands one more thing from some vendors: a piece of their company

Some suppliers see granting Amazon warrants as a worthwhile competitive advantage. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. struck a deal with Amazon earlier this year that could give the larger company a 20% stake over the next decade, making it the No. 2 shareholder. Management had never done a commercial deal where it gave the customer warrants, according to a person familiar with the matter, but Amazon had put out a large request for proposals from other natural-gas companies, and Clean Energy determined that accepting the terms of warrants would keep Amazon from choosing to do more business with competitors, the person said. As part of the terms, Clean Energy must notify Amazon if it receives a takeover offer, the person said. Clean Energy declined to comment.