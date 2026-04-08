Amazon denies reports of 14,000 layoffs planned for May: ‘…not based in fact’

Amazon has denied several media reports of a planned firing of 14,000 employees in May.

On Wednesday, a report went viral claiming that after laying off 16,000 employees in January, the company is going for another round of mass layoffs which will see 14,000 of its employees losing their jobs. It was first reported on the job forum Blind and then taken up by Lei Feng, a Chinese-language tech portal.

Mint reached out to Amazon for a response, to which the company said, "These reports are false and not based in fact.”

The post on Blind claimed that this information was from an insider who said that these job cuts will come with a "lot of restructuring", and that information about the same is being closely guarded by the company.

The company's CEO, Andy Jassy, had claimed back in June 2025 in a memo to staff that with AI getting integrated across the company's functioning, Amazon "will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today".

Amazon is not the only tech company that has been going for mass layoffs in recent months. Oracle recently fired around 30,000 employees by sending them an email at 6 am. Among the 30,000 fired by Oracle, 12,000 are believed to be Indians.

Microsoft, TCS, and Accenture have also laid off thousands recently.

Sony to trim workforce Sony Pictures entertainment is also laying off a few hundred of its employees, as per a report by Reuters.

However, these layoffs are not part of the company's cost-cutting plans, and are instead targetted and strategic, the report reveled citing sources familiar with the matter.

This comes amid Hollywood studios struggling to adjust themselves with shifting habits of the audience and increasing pressure to reassess their spendings as they have been investing heavily in streaming.

US jobs data: What does it say? The number of Americans applying for jobless aid for the week ending March 28 fell by 9,000 to 202,000 from the previous week’s 211,000, the Labor Department reported. That’s fewer than the 212,000 new filings analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet were expecting and within the range of the past several years.

Filings for unemployment benefits are considered representative of U.S. layoffs and are close to a real-time indicator of the health of the job market.

Weekly jobless aid applications stabilized in a range mostly between 200,000 and 250,000 since the US economy emerged from the pandemic recession. However, hiring began slowing about a couple of years ago and tapered even further in 2025 due to President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff rollouts, his purge of the federal workforce and the lingering effects of high interest rates meant to control inflation.