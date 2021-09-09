Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon developing point-of-sale system for small businesses: Report

Amazon developing point-of-sale system for small businesses: Report

The move will allow Amazon to compete with Canada's Shopify and US payments giant PayPal, which already offer POS systems for payments for small businesses
1 min read . 05:32 AM IST Reuters

Amazon's new system can handle both online and offline transactions and can also link to other services including Prime and Flex

Amazon.com Inc is working on a new type of point-of-sale system that can be sold to third-party sellers, Insider reported on Wednesday.

The new system can handle both online and offline transactions and can also link to other services including Prime and Flex, the report added, citing an internal document.

The move will allow Amazon to compete with Canada's Shopify and US payments giant PayPal, which already offer POS systems for payments for small businesses, that have moved online during the pandemic to boost sales.

Project Santos, created by an internal Amazon team to compete with Shopify, is leading the project, the report said.

Amazon declined to comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

