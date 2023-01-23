Amazon Development Centre leases office space in Pune IT SEZ1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:05 PM IST
- Amazon has taken four floors on lease along with 205 carparks, across roughly 1.94 lakh sq ft, in a building in the project Gera Commerzone, an IT special economic zone
Bengaluru: Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd has taken up commercial office space on lease in suburban Pune’s Kharadi, from KRC Infrastructure and Projects Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of real estate firm K Raheja Corp.
