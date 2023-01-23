Bengaluru: Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd has taken up commercial office space on lease in suburban Pune’s Kharadi, from KRC Infrastructure and Projects Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of real estate firm K Raheja Corp.

Amazon has taken four floors on lease along with 205 carparks, across roughly 1.94 lakh sq ft, in a building in the project Gera Commerzone, an IT special economic zone (SEZ), according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack. The transaction has been signed for a five-year lease tenure, where rent commences on 16 February. The rent payable is around ₹75 per sq ft on for the initial 36 months after which there is a 15% escalation over the last payable rent.

Amazon and K Raheja Corp spokespeople didn’t respond to queries.

Amazon has multiple entities operating in India including Amazon Cloud Services, Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Fulfillment Services and Amazon Development Centre (ADC).

“…ADC develops technology products including their award-winning text to speech that is part of voice user interface of mobile devices. Their IVONA software includes a wide range of technology solutions for business, telecommunications, mobile and home use with new offerings constantly being developed. In many ways, this expansion shows Amazon’s long-term intent in India, and will result in a significant number of new roles in an otherwise challenging macro business environment," said Raja Seetharaman co-founder, Propstack.

Last year, Amazon Data Services India had inked an agreement with K Raheja Corp subsidiary Newfound Properties and Leasing to lease a commercial tower with a built-up area of 4.51 lakh sq ft through a long-term sub-lease of over 15 years in Thane, in suburban Mumbai, to set up a data center.