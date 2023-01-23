Amazon Development Centre leases office space in Pune IT SEZ

Amazon has taken four floors on lease along with 205 carparks, across roughly 1.94 lakh sq ft, in a building in the project Gera Commerzone, an IT special economic zone (SEZ), according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack. The transaction has been signed for a five-year lease tenure, where rent commences on 16 February. The rent payable is around ₹75 per sq ft on for the initial 36 months after which there is a 15% escalation over the last payable rent.