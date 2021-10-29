Amazon discloses 20% stake in EV maker Rivian

Amazon discloses 20% stake in EV maker Rivian1 min read . 09:23 PM IST
At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian
Amazon.com Inc, an early backer of Rivian Automotive, now owns about a fifth of the electric-truck maker, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing on Friday.
Amazon.com Inc, an early backer of Rivian Automotive, now owns about a fifth of the electric-truck maker, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing on Friday.
Ford Motor Co, which has a strategic relationship with Rivian, removed a representative from the startup's board earlier this month.
Ford Motor Co, which has a strategic relationship with Rivian, removed a representative from the startup's board earlier this month.
At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian, according to the filing.
Rivian is also aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion in a stock market debut later this year, and seeking a valuation of about $80 billion, Reuters reported in September.
The company's pre-IPO investors also include T. Rowe Price and BlackRock.
Amazon on Thursday reported lackluster quarterly results and warned that a tightening labor market and rising costs would hurt its holiday-quarter results.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!