Amazon down for thousands of users. Details here

Amazon down for thousands of users. Details here

1 min read . 09:48 PM ISTLivemint
Many took to social media to express that the e-commerce platform is not working

About 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the e-commerce platform in the United States

Amazon.com was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, outage tracking website Downdetector.com cited.

Over 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the e-commerce platform in the United States on Wednesday morning, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile many took to social media to notify the e-commerce platform is not working for a few hours.

Many users also complained of outages at Amazon's cloud services unit Amazon Web Services, Downdetector said but notified that such reports were less than 300.

However, the company is yet to make an official statement on the issue. 

