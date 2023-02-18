Amazon employees to do ‘work from office’ thrice a week
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the policy in a memo to staff on Friday. The new changes will come into effect on 1 May
E-commerce giant Amazon has asked its corporate employees to work from the office at least three days a week.
