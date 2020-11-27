Amazon employees to get $500 million in special holiday bonus

I've been at Amazon for 22 holiday seasons and this one is definitely unique, to say the least. I'm grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities. As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totaling more than $500 million for our front-line employees. U.S. Operations employees who are employed by the company from December 1 to December 31 will qualify for a bonus of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees.