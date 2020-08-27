E-commerce giant Amazon entered the fitness space today, introducing a fitness band called Amazon Halo. The band uses the companies prowess with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a voice assistant (of sorts) and physical sensors, which detect various aspects of a person’s health.

“We are using Amazon’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer customers a new way to discover, adopt and maintain personalized wellness habits," said Dr. Maulik Majumdar, Principal Medical Officer, Amazon Halo.

Unlike most fitness bands and smartwatches, the Amazon Halo doesn’t have a screen. That sets the company apart from the likes of Fitbit, Garmina and even Apple, who have gone after the fitness enthusiasts. Instead, the Halo is being promoted as a wellness product, meaning it will focus on overall health. It also doesn’t have GPS, WiFi or SIM support.

Instead, the Helo has a tiny LED indicator light, a button that turns off the two in-built microphones so you can speak to Alexa it, an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, and a heart rate monitor.

Unlike the Echo speakers, you won’t be speaking to Alexa through the microphones on this device. Amazon has added a “tone" feature, which, the company claims, can be used to determine “social and emotional well-being". The Halo also measures how you sleep, your body fat percentage and activity.

For activity, the Halo awards points to users. So you will earn more for running than you will for walking. “Medical guidelines advise that a sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact health, so Amazon Halo deducts one activity point for every hour over eight hours of sedentary time in a day, outside of sleep," the company said in a blog post. The Halo sets a baseline of 150 activity points every week.

There’s also the Amazon Halo Labs service, which is meant to help customers determine what improves their lifestyle “Customers can choose from labs created by Amazon Halo experts, as well as brands and personalities they already know," the post says.

Further, Amazon also said that health data from customers is encrypted in transit and in the cloud. It will also let customers download and delete their data whenever they want from the Halo app. Images of body scans will be automatically deleted from the cloud after they’re processed. The tone feature will analyze speech samples locally on the customer’s phone and they will be deleted after processing too. “Nobody, not even the customer, ever hears them," the company said.

The Halo isn’t just a band though, Amazon is selling it through a subscription-based service. In the United States (US), which is where the band is available right now, the Halo is available for early access right now at an introductory price of $64.99 for the band and six months membership to the subscription service. This will otherwise cost $99.99 and renew automatically for $3.99 per month after the first six months.

Not subscribing to the membership program will limit the band’s features to steps, sleep time and heart rate only. Amazon hasn’t yet said whether it plans to sell the band in India, but with a growing market for affordable fitness bands, it’s possible that an India launch will happen eventually.

