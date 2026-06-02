Amazon, Eternal, Meesho, Swiggy & Zepto launch ‘Digital Commerce Coalition’ — Here's all we know about the industry body

E-commerce platforms Amazon, Eternal (i.e. Zomato), Meesho, Swiggy and Zepto have formed an industry body called the Digital Commerce Coalition focused on the digital commerce sector in India, according to a report by Entrackr.
It added that Flipkart does not appear on the list of coalition partners.
The body is expected to serve as a platform for discussions, research and participation by stakeholders on sector-specific priorities, the report added.
A joint statement issued on 1 June stated that the body aims to address issues including customer experience and trust, delivery partners, entrepreneurship, economic participation, small businesses, supply chain, sustainable growth and responsible innovation among others, as per the report.
The decision comes amid growth in India's digital commerce sector in Tier II towns, new entrants, evolving business models, growing smartphone and internet usage, it said.
It added that Koan Advisory Group, a public policy consulting firm is appointed as the secretariat for the coalition. It will also oversee its research and engagement activities.
The report further noted that e-commerce sector's Digital Commerce Coalition is among other industry bodies over the recent years that advocate on issues impacting tech and internet companies. These include the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), and the Startup Policy Forum (SPF).
Virjesh Upadhyay, Chairperson of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development told ANI that he believes India's existing legal frameworks are not adequately aligned with the rapidly growing platform economy.
Upadhyay feels the country needs to urdertake urgent structural redesign to guarantee proper welfare and social security for gig and delivery workers. The DTNBWED functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
(With inputs from ANI)