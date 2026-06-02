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Amazon, Eternal, Meesho, Swiggy & Zepto launch ‘Digital Commerce Coalition’ — Here's all we know about the industry body

Livemint
Updated2 Jun 2026, 12:26 PM IST
E-commerce giants including Amazon, Zomato, Meesho, Swiggy, and Zepto have formed the Digital Commerce Coalition in India, aimed at addressing sector issues like customer trust and entrepreneurship.
E-commerce giants including Amazon, Zomato, Meesho, Swiggy, and Zepto have formed the Digital Commerce Coalition in India, aimed at addressing sector issues like customer trust and entrepreneurship.(Pexels Photo)
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E-commerce platforms Amazon, Eternal (i.e. Zomato), Meesho, Swiggy and Zepto have formed an industry body called the Digital Commerce Coalition focused on the digital commerce sector in India, according to a report by Entrackr.

It added that Flipkart does not appear on the list of coalition partners.

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The body is expected to serve as a platform for discussions, research and participation by stakeholders on sector-specific priorities, the report added.

New e-commerce forum: What we know

A joint statement issued on 1 June stated that the body aims to address issues including customer experience and trust, delivery partners, entrepreneurship, economic participation, small businesses, supply chain, sustainable growth and responsible innovation among others, as per the report.

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The decision comes amid growth in India's digital commerce sector in Tier II towns, new entrants, evolving business models, growing smartphone and internet usage, it said.

It added that Koan Advisory Group, a public policy consulting firm is appointed as the secretariat for the coalition. It will also oversee its research and engagement activities.

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What did e-commerce company heads state?

  • Eternal: Dr Jaskiran Bedi, Head of Public Policy feels that with digital commerce is making everyday consumption more convenient, “while also enabling new avenues of livelihood and entrepreneurship for millions”.
  • Meesho: Prachi Bhuchar, Head of Public Policy added that digital commerce has “helped create entrepreneurship opportunities, particularly for small businesses and underserved markets”.

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  • Zepto: Rachit Ranjan, Chief Policy Officer said that industry-wide collaboration could help address issues related to MSME access, supply chains, and consumer trust.

The report further noted that e-commerce sector's Digital Commerce Coalition is among other industry bodies over the recent years that advocate on issues impacting tech and internet companies. These include the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), and the Startup Policy Forum (SPF).

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Existing labour laws not aligned with e-commerce economy?

Virjesh Upadhyay, Chairperson of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development told ANI that he believes India's existing legal frameworks are not adequately aligned with the rapidly growing platform economy.

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Upadhyay feels the country needs to urdertake urgent structural redesign to guarantee proper welfare and social security for gig and delivery workers. The DTNBWED functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

  • Legislative structure of this country is not directly addressing the aggregators or the platform workers. We need to find a place or redesign the existing laws to accommodate them.
  • Some aggregators are already working on designing systems to address worker grievances, but there is need for continued dialogue to customise this into Indian wisdom and ensure worker-centric solutions, he stressed.
  • Referring to the growing platform economy, he said delivery partners working with aggregators such as Uber, Swiggy, Zomato and others should be treated at par with other workers in terms of welfare and rights.
  • On minimum wages, Upadhyay said a uniform national benchmark may not be practical due to differences across industries, states and localities, though earnings must still meet basic living needs. “There is a component of compensating them through industrial dearness allowances, but how far it is meeting that gap is the area to address,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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