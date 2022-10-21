Amazon expands its horizon, 80% buyers from small cities in festival season sale

Amazon India, the e-commerce giant, saw the greatest growth in holiday sales, with 80% of its customers hailing from tier 2 and smaller cities. Mobiles and accessories saw strong double-digit growth this season compared to Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2021 and 5 times higher when compared to average business days.
While Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary did not provide specifics regarding total sales during AGIF 2022, he did state that "it has been the best-ever festival sale" for the company.
Amazon claims to have seen participation from 11 lakh sellers, which includes 2 lakh local stores.
"More than 35,000 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales. Over 650 sellers became crorepatis (over ₹1 crore sales) and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis (over ₹1 lakh sales)," Tiwary said.
Online holiday sales were dominated by mobile phone purchases, and Amazon also saw interest in 5G smartphones. The e-commerce platform experienced significant growth in the mid-range price range, with about 80% of sales falling under the ₹15,000 threshold.
"More than 10 lakhs customers bought smartphones for the first time on Amazon.in. Customers preferred brands were Xiaomi, Samsung (M Series), realme, iQOO, OnePlus and Apple," Amazon said in the festive season sales report.
According to the report, more than 1.5 million new customers made purchases from Amazon Fashion and Beauty, with more than 85% coming from tier 2 cities and higher.
For the vast majority of their purchases on the platform, customers used credit cards.
"Overall credit card (including CBCC and EMI) has the highest transaction share (47 per cent) - so overall credit card was the most preferred option for shopping on Amazon.in during GIF, with every 1 in 2 transactions on a credit card," Tiwary said.
8 out of 10 consumers had access to credit thanks to services like Amazon Pay Later, debit card EMI, credit card EMI, NBFC EMI (easy monthly instalment), etc.
"1 out 4 purchases were made on EMI and 3 out of 4 EMI purchases were on No cost EMI.Amazon Pay Later registrations increased by 4 times this festive season versus the average business day; With 6.5 lakh registrations during GIF 2022, Amazon Pay Later crossed the milestone of 6 million registrations," the report said.
