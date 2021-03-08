Amazon expands Local Shops programme to 50,000 offline retailers

“What started as a pilot, has now become a pan-India phenomenon enabling local businesses to come online and benefit from technology adoption and ecommerce. The encouraging response to the Local Shops on Amazon program reflects in the rapid scale up of the program to 50,000+ sellers in less than one year of launch. It underlines how digital enablement and digital inclusion can help them scale and contribute to a digital economy," said Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India.