Amazon.com Inc. will hire 10,000 more people in Britain, taking its total headcount in the country to 55,000 by the end of 2021.

The jobs will be in corporate offices across London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cambridge, as well as roles in Amazon Web Services and operations, the company said in a statement on Friday. U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the announcement, calling it a “huge vote of confidence in the British economy."

It comes a day after the world’s largest online retailer said it’s hiring 75,000 workers for its sprawling North American logistics operation, a sign that the company expects increased demand to outlast the pandemic. The Seattle-based tech giant hired some 500,000 people last year, putting its total headcount at 1.3 million at the end of March.





