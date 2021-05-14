OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Amazon extends hiring spree with 10,000 more permanent UK jobs

Amazon.com Inc. will hire 10,000 more people in Britain, taking its total headcount in the country to 55,000 by the end of 2021.

The jobs will be in corporate offices across London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cambridge, as well as roles in Amazon Web Services and operations, the company said in a statement on Friday. U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the announcement, calling it a “huge vote of confidence in the British economy."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

It comes a day after the world’s largest online retailer said it’s hiring 75,000 workers for its sprawling North American logistics operation, a sign that the company expects increased demand to outlast the pandemic. The Seattle-based tech giant hired some 500,000 people last year, putting its total headcount at 1.3 million at the end of March.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout