Amazon, Exxon hydrogen hubs get slice of $7 billion US funds
US President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm officially announced the seven projects — stretching from Pennsylvania to California — that have been selected as recipients of the government backing
Hydrogen projects involving Amazon.com Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. are among those receiving portions of $7 billion in US funding meant to make the country a leader in the controversial fuel.
