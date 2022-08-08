Amazon in talks to buy logistics unicorn Ecom Express2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:22 AM IST
US retailer is in talks for an up to $600 mn stake in deal that values logistics firm at about $1.2 bn
MUMBAI : Amazon.com Inc. is in initial talks to acquire more than 51% in logistics unicorn Ecom Express Ltd for $500-600 million, two people aware of the plans said, as the e-commerce giant aims to build an in-house logistics division to catch up with its rivals.