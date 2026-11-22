Amazon is nearing a $7.5 billion deal to acquire AI startup Decart, as the tech giant looks to improve chip efficiency and strengthen Amazon Web Services' (AWS) competition with Nvidia, according to the Financial Times.
The talks are at an advanced stage, and a deal could be finalised as soon as early next week, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Decart's software allows AI models to run more efficiently, freeing up computer chip capacity. An acquisition could help AWS compete with Nvidia, whose graphics processing units (GPUs) are widely used to power AI workloads.
Amazon launched its Trainium3 AI chip in late 2025 to rival Nvidia. Decart was an early adopter of Trainium3 and uses the chips to power its products. The startup had also held talks with Nvidia, Crypto Briefing reported.
Founded in 2023 by three Israeli engineers, Decart was valued at $4 billion in May after raising $300 million from investors including Radical Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Nvidia. Headquartered in San Francisco, the startup is behind software products Lucy and Oasis.
The potential acquisition comes as US tech stocks suffer their worst weekly decline since the Covid-19 crisis, with the Nasdaq 100 falling 10.4% amid fears of a slowdown in AI investments.
Amazon shares, however, are up nearly 9% this year, giving it a market capitalisation of $2.67 trillion.
Amazon has pursued large acquisitions in recent years, including an $11.5 billion deal for satellite operator Globalstar earlier this year and its $8.4 billion acquisition of movie studio MGM in 2022.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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