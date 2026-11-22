Amazon is nearing a $7.5 billion deal to acquire AI startup Decart, as the tech giant looks to improve chip efficiency and strengthen Amazon Web Services' (AWS) competition with Nvidia, according to the Financial Times.
The talks are at an advanced stage, and a deal could be finalised as soon as early next week, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Decart's software allows AI models to run more efficiently, freeing up computer chip capacity. An acquisition could help AWS compete with Nvidia, whose graphics processing units (GPUs) are widely used to power AI workloads.
Amazon launched its Trainium3 AI chip in late 2025 to rival Nvidia. Decart was an early adopter of Trainium3 and uses the chips to power its products. The startup had also held talks with Nvidia, Crypto Briefing reported.
Founded in 2023 by three Israeli engineers, Decart was valued at $4 billion in May after raising $300 million from investors including Radical Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Nvidia. Headquartered in San Francisco, the startup is behind software products Lucy and Oasis.
The potential acquisition comes as US tech stocks suffer their worst weekly decline since the Covid-19 crisis, with the Nasdaq 100 falling 10.4% amid fears of a slowdown in AI investments.
Amazon shares, however, are up nearly 9% this year, giving it a market capitalisation of $2.67 trillion.
Amazon has pursued large acquisitions in recent years, including an $11.5 billion deal for satellite operator Globalstar earlier this year and its $8.4 billion acquisition of movie studio MGM in 2022.