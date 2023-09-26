Amazon faces antitrust lawsuit From FTC, 17 US states

Amazon faces antitrust lawsuit From FTC, 17 US states2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The FTC and its state partners say Amazon’s actions allow it to stop rivals and sellers from lowering prices, degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, stifle innovation, and prevent rivals from fairly competing against Amazon
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 17 state attorneys general Tuesday sued Amazon alleging that the e-commerce giant is a monopolist that uses a set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power.
