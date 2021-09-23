Amazon faces headquarters controversy—this time in Africa

In opposition to the South African development are some Khoi and San—herders and hunters indigenous to Southern Africa—heritage groups and local civic associations. Their objections to the development range from allegations of irregularities in the rezoning process to concerns about its environmental impact to complaints about inadequate consideration of the site’s intangible heritage. The site was the approximate location of a battle between a group of Khoi and the Portuguese in 1510, before the Dutch East India Company set up its trading outpost in what is now Cape Town. The developer rejects the objectors’ claims and says the City and provincial governments “found no irregularities."