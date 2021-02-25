Amazon faces questions over removal of book by conservative author

Amazon faces questions over removal of book by conservative author4 min read . 01:42 PM IST
- Republican senators send letter to Jeff Bezos in which they say the company’s move signals to conservative Americans that their views aren’t welcome
A group of Republican senators is asking Amazon.com Inc. to explain why it recently removed a book about transgender issues that had been on sale on the platform for about three years.
In a letter to Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos dated Wednesday, Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri said a book by conservative scholar Ryan T. Anderson, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment," was no longer available on Amazon nor on its Kindle and Audible platforms.
