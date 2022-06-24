Amazon faces uphill battle with Future Retail insolvency, say legal experts

“Amazon, as a shareholder will not have a say in the insolvency process. Only financial creditors can attend the committee of creditors’ meetings and if the operational creditor has a claim of more than 10% debt then he will be allowed to attend the meetings. Amazon is neither a financial creditor nor operational creditor, but just a shareholder having a big stake in the company. This does not entitle it to become a member of the committee of creditors," Ashish Pyasi, associate partner, Dhir and Dhir Associates, said.