Amazon, facing questions over workplacesafety, also probed on bank dealings

Amazon, facing questions over workplacesafety, also probed on bank dealings3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:11 PM IST
The US Attorney is looking into whether what Amazon told lenders about labor law compliance might have defrauded them, applying a law originally aimed at the savings-and-loan industry
The US government is looking into whether Amazon.com Inc. might have misled lenders about its workplace safety record to obtain credit, using a law stemming from the savings-and-loan crisis in a legal move a lawyer for the company called “unprecedented."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×