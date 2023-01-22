Home / Companies / News /  Amazon, facing questions over workplacesafety, also probed on bank dealings
Back

Amazon, facing questions over workplacesafety, also probed on bank dealings

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:11 PM IST Richard Vanderford, The Wall Street Journal
The Labor Department in December cited Amazon at six of its warehouses for not adequately reporting injuries and this week cited three company facilities, saying workers were exposed to ergonomic or equipment hazardsPremium
The Labor Department in December cited Amazon at six of its warehouses for not adequately reporting injuries and this week cited three company facilities, saying workers were exposed to ergonomic or equipment hazards

The US Attorney is looking into whether what Amazon told lenders about labor law compliance might have defrauded them, applying a law originally aimed at the savings-and-loan industry

The US government is looking into whether Amazon.com Inc. might have misled lenders about its workplace safety record to obtain credit, using a law stemming from the savings-and-loan crisis in a legal move a lawyer for the company called “unprecedented."

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout