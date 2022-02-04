Amazon flexes its pricing muscles

But such growth naturally gets harder for a business that will soon cross $500 billion in annual sales. And Amazon has a strong enough position to bring up its prices while still delivering value. Note that the new monthly price of $14.99 for Prime is 25% below the most expensive streaming plan from Netflix—which doesn’t come with a free shipping service, digital-music access and other bells and whistles. Prime has proved sticky precisely because Amazon throws so much into it. It’s a good bet that few customers will want to wait longer for their stuff—and have less to watch while they do.