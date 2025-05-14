Amazon, Flipkart, and two other e-commerce firms issued notices over sale of ‘Pakistani flags and related merchandise’

E-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, among others, have been sent an official notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, according to Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi's post on the social media platform X.

According to the post, the Consumer Affairs said that though the sale of these products, such insensitivity will not be tolerated.

“The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated,” said Pralhad Joshi in his post.

The Minister also ordered the e-commerce platforms operating in India to remove all such content from their platforms in order to adhere to the nation's law.

Amazon, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation are the six companies mentioned in the social media post.

“E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws,” said Pralhad Joshi in his post.

India-Pakistan Conflict India and Pakistan's conflict deepened after India took action through Operation Sindoor against terrorists hiding inside Pakistan, as a retaliatory move against the Pahalgam terror attack.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot named The Resistance Front (TRF) killed 26 tourists on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. India on May 7 carried out Operation Sindoor, an airstrike against nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After three days of immense tensions on both sides, including a full blackout in multiple states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, India, and Pakistan reached a “bilateral understanding” on May 10 to halt firing from land, air and the sea.

A violation from Pakistan's side was soon reported hours after the de-escalation move. However, according to the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, after holding a talk on Monday, May 12, they have reportedly agreed to upload the commitment to cease hostilities and explore options to reduce troops in the border regions.