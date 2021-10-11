Amazon, Flipkart brace for crucial Diwali showdown as festive season continues

Both Amazon and Flipkart expect to break Diwali records, helped by consumers getting more comfortable with online shopping during the pandemic. Trust in deliveries and digital payments has increased and users are sticking with newfound shopping habits, said Jitender Miglani, a senior Forrester analyst. Meanwhile, in-person shopping is taking time to rebound, even as growth in daily infections has slowed to about 20,000 from a May peak of some 400,000. “The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise," Miglani said.Yamuna Gopinath is one of just millions taking advantage of Diwali bargains. The Bangalore middle-school math teacher stocked up on groceries and household goods on Flipkart, then went on Amazon to get a OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone. “The e-commerce race helps shoppers get the best discounts," Gopinath said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}