Amazon, Flipkart likely to pump in 200 crore for e-commerce ads this Diwali

NEW DELHI : Days ahead of the flagship festive sales, e-commerce platforms are sparing no effort—and expense—to woo consumers to loosen their purse strings during the upcoming festival season. Amazon and Flipkart , the biggest online retailers in India, are expected to collectively spend an estimated of over ₹200 crore on advertising and performance marketing to promote Diwali sales, according to media buyer estimates.

Dinesh Rathod, chief executive at media agency Madison Media Omega noted that these firms tend to have simple messaging centred around creating high interest and hunger to grab the best deals.

"Therefore, both these platforms tend to do a high media burst across platforms to maximise reach and create curiosity as well as interest," he said.

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & head – West at media agency Wavemaker India said that consumers have been deferring their non-essential buys and only release will be the festive season.

"So the category is likely to have a very strong tail wind and likely to get better returns on their advertising spends vs last year and this can be done by spending lesser. Festive also triggers gifting & new buyers on to the platform which makes it essential for the platforms to back TV while their performance campaigns continues to run in full steam," he added.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kickstart from 16 October, a day before Amazon's The Great Indian Festival Sale goes live.

Amazon India has been running ‘Khushiyon Ka Darwaza’ campaign which symbolizes the joy Amazon’s Great Indian Festival brings in the lives of this entire ecosystem of customers, sellers, delivery associates, brand partners and more. The platform is heavily invested in influencer marketing to talk about deals and discounts apart from leveraging television, print, radio, outdoor and digital.

Manish Tiwary, vice-president, Amazon India said that this year the company's focus remains on providing reliability to customers, ensuring safety of employees and helping sellers as they get back on their feet.

"These include more than 6,50,000 sellers and SMBs including artisans, women entrepreneurs, emerging Indian brands and local store owners from programs like Karigar, Saheli, Launchpad and Local Shops. At the same time, we want to help customers find everything they need – from the latest mobile phone to groceries and get them delivered safely to their homes," he added.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is continuing its strategy to involve big Bollywood and sports celebrities in its Big Billion Days campaign. It comprises a series of TVCs showcasing celebrities in “double avatars". Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Amitabh Bachchan and Mahesh Babu are seen promoting key offers whilst indulging in light-hearted rivalry between near and dear ones, to get the best deals and outdo one another.

“Over the years, the marketing campaign for The Big Billion Days has built a legend of its own. This year we have brought celebrities and influencers, in a unique double role, to share endearing human stories about The Big Billion Days that are sure to connect with audiences across the country," said Vikas Gupta, head of customer, Marketing and Digital Businesses at Flipkart.

To support the new-to-internet users, Flipkart recently introduced its app in vernacular languages - Tamil, Telugu and Kannada to make online shopping on the platform accessible across geographies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.